'A year in limbo’: Family’s struggle illustrates mental anguish of many after derecho

“There were many people who came to access basic needs and, when given the opportunity to check in on their mental health, realized how much they were struggling and found comfort in being able to talk to someone ready to listen,” Curtis said.

However, officials in Cedar Rapids say the first anniversary of the derecho has brought many of those issues to the forefront now. By comparison, in other natural disasters like the floods of 2008, mental health crises were more immediate as more individuals were displaced from homes.

“It’s just a different level of crisis,” said J’Nae Peterman, director of housing services at Waypoint Services in Cedar Rapids. “It didn’t have that immediate mental health need. I think it's more long-term this time around.”

For those who have been traumatized by their experience, they may relive the day the derecho tore through their community any time a storm rolls in and the wind begins to pick up. It can trigger a response that their brain may struggle to reconcile, said Theresa Graham-Mineart, associate executive director at the Abbe Center for Community Mental Health.