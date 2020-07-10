A 'miracle': Family of Michael Jensen speaks out'

WATERLOO – After four days of searching for Michael Jensen, his family and police are calling his rescue a “miracle.”
Jensen was rushed by the Waterloo Fire Department to the emergency room at MercyOne in Waterloo, where he is responsive but in “very serious condition.”
“We’re going to have a very, very slow recovery,” said his ex-wife Jennifer Jensen during an online press conference at the hospital.
Major Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department also spoke during the briefing.
“The more time goes on the less optimistic people become,” he said.
Jensen’s low body temperature led investigators to believe he may have been lying in the water for several days – which included a damaging rain storm and flash flooding.
“Quite honestly a miracle happened today,” Leibold said. “It’d be very difficult to see. We’re extremely fortunate the employee took a minute to look over that ledge,” noting it was difficult to see anything past the large plants hanging over the ditch.
Jennifer Jensen said she and their family knew Michael Jensen was a fighter as he has been struggling with brain cancer for seven years.
“There were times we weren’t as hopeful, too. It’s been a roller coaster to say the least,” she said.
Jensen had been in quarantine at Ravenwood in Waterloo for 121 days on Monday when he went missing. The family had only been allowed to communicate with him through a window.
“It doesn’t work. It’s inhumane. It’s dehumanizing,” Jennifer Jensen said.
She didn’t comment on how he might have escaped from Ravenwood, saying, “I’ve just been focused on finding Mike.”
In the intensive care unit at MercyOne, his family has been able to exchange some words with him in person.
“The first things they (his daughters) asked was where would he want to go on vacation,” she said.
Sunburned and in serious condition, Jensen said he wants to take his kids to Universal Studios in Florida.
“After we had a few laughs and he kind of opened his eyes … I said, “Where were you going?’” He replied he needed to be with his kids.
