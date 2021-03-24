‘A cruel time to lose someone:’ A year of loss from COVID-19

In many cases, Iowans view the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine as the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic, offering more protection against the virus and allowing life to slowly return to normal.

But even in light of this hopeful moment after a long year, families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic are likely just beginning to process their grief.

Many have been unable to hold in-person funerals and ceremonies for their loved ones, instead choosing to delay memorials until lockdown restrictions ease later this year. As a result, their grieving process is on hold, they say.

After Mark Beiner died at the age of 65 from COVID-19 on Nov. 20, his wife, Nanette Beiner, said none of their four children have been able to gather to collect their dad’s belongings and memorabilia. Instead, his things still are sitting in the house as if he could walk in the door any moment.