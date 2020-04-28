7 new coronavirus outbreaks at Iowa long-term care facilities

Reynolds on Monday eased restrictions in 77 Iowa counties where COVID-10 has not been as active, allowing restaurants, malls and other businesses to begin reopening Friday, with some limitations,

“This is all part of turning down the dial, and we will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19,” said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Of the total positive cases in Iowa, 941 are in Black Hawk County, followed by 813 in Polk County, 695 in Woodbury County, 632 in Linn County, 448 in Johnson County, 434 in Marshall County and 319 in Muscatine County.

The Woodbury County total was up 200 — or 40 percent — in one day and included 26 infected children.

Reynolds reported Tuesday that 1,165 Iowans had negative COVID-19 tests — bringing that total to 33,447.

One out of every 79 Iowans has been tested for coronavirus since the first COVID-19 was reported in Iowa on March 8. Also, 2,159 Iowa have recovered from their symptoms for a recovery rate of 34 percent, health officials said.