600th virus-related death recorded, but numbers declining

Iowa surpassed 600 new coronavirus-related deaths this past weekend, but on the whole the data is trending in a positive direction.

On Monday, the number of virus-related hospitalizations declined for the 12th consecutive day, according to state public health data, and that number and its seven-day average are the lowest since late April.

And the seven-day average for daily newly confirmed deaths is at its lowest since early May.

As of Monday afternoon, 607 Iowans had died from virus-related complications, according to state public health data.

The state processed 5,593 tests in a 24-hour period from Sunday to Monday. One of the goals of the state’s expanded testing program --- made possible by a $26 million contract with a Utah-based private health care company --- was creating the capacity to process 5,000 tests per day.

As of Monday afternoon, the total reported confirmed cases in Cerro Gordo County stands at 34, with one total death. More than 7,500 assessments have been taken thus far in Cerro Gordo County, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.