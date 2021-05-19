2021 legislative session a tale of two parties

Democratic minority leaders Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville, and Rep. Todd Prichard of Charles City repeatedly hammered Republicans for having no interest in addressing COVID-19 in their budget or in policymaking. Prichard described Reynolds’ actions as “heartless.”

Whitver, however, pointed to the “billions of dollars that have been pumped into our economy from the federal government.” Republicans targeted “certain areas that we think need investment from a state perspective.”

The crowning achievement for Republicans was SF 619 that includes eliminating the 2018 state income tax “triggers,” compressing brackets and reducing rates, having the state take over mental-health funding from property taxpayers while phasing out the “backfill” aid to local governments, phasing out the state’s inheritance tax, exempting taxation on COVID-19 assistance and incorporating various issues dealing with housing, energy infrastructure, child care tax credits, telehealth parity and more.