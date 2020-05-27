2 medical marijuana companies eyeing Coralville dispensary opening

MedPharm Iowa manufactures medical marijuana tinctures, creams and capsules as well as vaporization devices, Nelson said. The products are available in each of Iowa’s remaining three dispensaries — Windsor Heights, Waterloo and Sioux City — as required by Iowa law.

The state currently is trying to fill two licenses created by the closure of dispensaries in Davenport and Council Bluffs earlier this year.

With two of the state’s five licensed dispensaries closed, Nelson said he hopes the request-for-proposal process will result in “two really strong operators, and we’ll end up with a very robust market again.”

“I think the biggest benefit it provides to us and the other current operator in Waterloo is some reassurance the program is not going to crater out there,” he said.

Nelson said the dispensary proposals are due June 8, and he expects a decision on licenses in late July.

While his company is eligible to apply for a second license at another location, Nelson said the company is focusing on Coralville.