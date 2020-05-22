18 new COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, more than 450 new cases

Gov. Kim Reynolds reiterated that any Iowans wanting a coronavirus test could go to TestIowa.com to schedule an appointment for one.

But the Test Iowa site in Waterloo was being closed and moved to Marshall County, local officials said.

"Sites are moved to other communities where we see there is a need," Reynolds said during Friday's briefing, noted the metric for that included "where virus activity is increasing or where access is limited."

She defended taking down sites in large population centers like Waterloo by saying the Test Iowa sites weren't "the only way to get tested."