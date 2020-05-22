18 new COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, more than 450 new cases

DES MOINES — The state announced 18 new COVID-19 deaths and 454 new cases of coronavirus Friday, continuing upward trends in both metrics on the day movie theaters, museums and pools were allowed to partially reopen.
Gov. Kim Reynolds reiterated that any Iowans wanting a coronavirus test could go to TestIowa.com to schedule an appointment for one.
But the Test Iowa site in Waterloo was being closed and moved to Marshall County, local officials said.
"Sites are moved to other communities where we see there is a need," Reynolds said during Friday's briefing, noted the metric for that included "where virus activity is increasing or where access is limited."
"If you take a look at that holistically, we're providing incredible testing opportunities for Iowans," Reynolds said.
Iowa remained 14th in the nation among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for cases per capita. It remained 23rd in deaths per capita.
The state has a 13.7% positive test rate, lower than Wednesday's 13.9% and trending downward for the past week. The World Health Organization recommends a positive test rate of 10% or less to be an adequate testing rate.
Five Iowa counties have had 2% or more of their population test positive: Crawford, Louisa, Marshall, Tama and Woodbury counties. Another three are over 1%: Black Hawk, Muscatine and Wapello counties.
Nine counties have had 10 or more COVID-19 deaths: Black Hawk, Dallas, Dubuque, Jasper, Linn, Muscatine, Polk, Tama and Woodbury counties.
