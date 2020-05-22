18 new COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, more than 450 new cases
DES MOINES — The state announced 18 new COVID-19 deaths and 454 new cases of coronavirus Friday, continuing upward trends in both metrics on the day movie theaters, museums and pools were allowed to partially reopen.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds discusses the state's COVID-19 response during her daily news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Gov. Kim Reynolds reiterated that any Iowans wanting a coronavirus test could go to TestIowa.com to schedule an appointment for one.

But the Test Iowa site in Waterloo was being closed and moved to Marshall County, local officials said.

"Sites are moved to other communities where we see there is a need," Reynolds said during Friday's briefing, noted the metric for that included "where virus activity is increasing or where access is limited."

She defended taking down sites in large population centers like Waterloo by saying the Test Iowa sites weren't "the only way to get tested."  

"If you take a look at that holistically, we're providing incredible testing opportunities for Iowans," Reynolds said.

Iowa remained 14th in the nation among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for cases per capita. It remained 23rd in deaths per capita.

The state has a 13.7% positive test rate, lower than Wednesday's 13.9% and trending downward for the past week. The World Health Organization recommends a positive test rate of 10% or less to be an adequate testing rate.

Five Iowa counties have had 2% or more of their population test positive: Crawford, Louisa, Marshall, Tama and Woodbury counties. Another three are over 1%: Black Hawk, Muscatine and Wapello counties.

Nine counties have had 10 or more COVID-19 deaths: Black Hawk, Dallas, Dubuque, Jasper, Linn, Muscatine, Polk, Tama and Woodbury counties.

The Cerro Gordo County Health Department reported 1 more case Friday for a total of 20 cases and 1 death.
 
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the state had 418 deaths in 34 counties, and around 2.5% of Iowans who have tested positive for coronavirus have died, with 88% of those over the age of 61.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

