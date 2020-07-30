15% positive tests needed before schools can go online-only, state guidance says

“Most importantly we are not just talking about numbers as we look at this decision,” Beranek said in the statement. “We are talking about children’s lives and the lives of the educators and the families who are affected.”

The guidance also suggests districts in counties with a positivity rate of at least 15% cancel school events and gatherings, close communal spaces like cafeterias, and consider regular health checks for students and staff.

The state guidance also addresses students and staff who test positive for the coronavirus, including a rule that staff may be allowed to return to work so long as they are not displaying symptoms if they are considered “critical personnel” and if there are “staffing shortages.”

The guidance also says students and staff may return to school as soon as 24 hours after a positive test, provided they have no fever, their symptoms are improving and it has been at least 10 days since their symptoms started, according to the new state guidance, which follows recent CDC guidance.

Anyone determined to have come in close contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus must quarantine away from school for 14 days, according to the state guidance.