Gov. Kim Reynolds: Iowans must adjust to 'new normal'

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday Iowa continues to see increased positive test results and deaths associated with the COVID-19 outbreak and she will decide later this week whether to extend her emergency order to close schools, businesses and other facilities until the April 30 federal target.
“The reality is the end is not yet in sight,” Reynolds told her Monday news conference where she noted that at least six Iowans have died from the coronavirus epidemic, including two elderly adults in Linn and Washington counties.
While Monday marked the highest single-day jump in positive test results to 88, Reynolds and officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health said part of the increase is due to more testing and the numbers of following expectations that Iowa’s first peak is at least two to three weeks away.
“For now, we must adjust to a new normal, one that is uncomfortable, it’s inconvenient and it’s uncertain and this is not an easy time,” the governor noted. She added that while Iowans’ resolves are “being tested like never before,” said noted that “Iowans at their best when times are tough.”
On Sunday, President Trump extended the federal social-distancing guidelines to April 30. The 15-day guidelines were set to expire Monday in hopes that the nation could begin to return to normal.
Similar to the White House's social-distancing guidance, Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued an emergency order advising all Iowans to avoid groups of more than 10 and urging older people to stay at home.
Reynolds, who participated Monday in a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence and other U.S. governors, said the White House expects to issue more guidance for states to use in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and she would wait to decide whether anything should change in Iowa’s approach once she has had a chance to review that information.
The governor said Iowa still has a significant shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), but she praised private businesses for “stepping up” to produce and donate needed items like masks, face shields, gowns, gloves and other items desperately needed by front-line health-care workers.
The governor said Iowa has pending orders right now for more than two million surgical/procedural masks, 500,000-plus N-95 masks, 500,000-plus face shields and 250,000 gowns.
As the fourth week started since Iowa reported its first positive COVID-19 case, the governor said IDPH officials have confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak in long-term care facility in Cedar Rapids – a designation she indicated that occurs when three or more residents in facility have tested positive for the virus. She said 21 of Linn County’s 71 positive cases were directly related to the outbreak.
Health officials are working closely with the residents who are sick and are monitoring other residents, at this time.
A total of 227 women and 197 men have tested positive, with the 41-60 age range now the highest with 150 cases, followed by Iowans in the 61 to 80 range with 132 cases, younger Iowans in the 18-40 range with 113 positive results, another 24 over the age of 80 and five below the age of 18, according to IDPH figures.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.