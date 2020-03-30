Gov. Kim Reynolds: Iowans must adjust to 'new normal'

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday Iowa continues to see increased positive test results and deaths associated with the COVID-19 outbreak and she will decide later this week whether to extend her emergency order to close schools, businesses and other facilities until the April 30 federal target.

“The reality is the end is not yet in sight,” Reynolds told her Monday news conference where she noted that at least six Iowans have died from the coronavirus epidemic, including two elderly adults in Linn and Washington counties.

While Monday marked the highest single-day jump in positive test results to 88, Reynolds and officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health said part of the increase is due to more testing and the numbers of following expectations that Iowa’s first peak is at least two to three weeks away.

“For now, we must adjust to a new normal, one that is uncomfortable, it’s inconvenient and it’s uncertain and this is not an easy time,” the governor noted. She added that while Iowans’ resolves are “being tested like never before,” said noted that “Iowans at their best when times are tough.”