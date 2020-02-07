Free tax preparation help

Officials with the Iowa Department of Human Services are reminding Iowans with low to moderate income and those residents who are elderly or have disabilities that they can get free tax preparation services at sites throughout the state.

Funding for the initiative comes from a two-year grant through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance grant program — an Internal Revenue Service initiative that promotes and supports free tax preparation services for the underserved in urban and non-urban locations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Department of Human Services contracts with the Iowa Center for Economic Success to promote and deliver the tax preparation services through coalition partners across the state at http://theiowacenter.org/taxes/ or at http://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/ web address.

During the 2018 filing season, DHS officials say more than 141,000 Iowa families claimed more than $61.7 million in Earned Income Tax Credits. By visiting a VITA site, Iowans can access IRS-trained and certified volunteers who can help them determine if they qualify for the EITC and other refundable tax credits, such as the Child Tax Credit or education credits. Volunteers at these sites also prepare and e-file (electronically file) tax returns at no cost.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0