First Iowa prisoner dies of coronavirus

Statewide, 66 prison inmates and 11 staff have tested positive as of Tuesday. More than 2,700 had been tested.

During a news conference Tuesday in Urbandale Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed a coronavirus “outbreak” at the Fort Dodge prison and said intensive testing was slated to take place there.

The governor said corrections already had tested about 300 people. She said state public health officials were slated to test another 600 inmates and 100 staff at the facility starting Wednesday.

“It’s just incredibly important for us to get in there, do the testing so that we can understand the scope, do the isolation for those who have been exposed and really take the measures that we need to take to prevent it from spreading throughout the facility,” Reynolds told reporters.