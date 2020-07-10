Federal grand jury investigating Iowa trooper's misconduct

Spokesman Lynn Hicks said Friday the department will now produce the materials requested by the grand jury.

He said it had been unclear in the 8th Circuit whether grand juries were entitled to such records, “so this action helped clarify the legal standards governing this very important issue going forward.”

While the investigation is secret, it started amid outrage over the actions of former trooper Robert Smith, who left the patrol in 2018 after a 30-year career. One defense lawyer alleged that Smith faced two dozen internal affairs investigations during his career.

A video released last summer showed Smith assaulting a motorcyclist during a 2017 traffic stop, pointing his gun at him for no apparent reason, knocking him down and putting his knee on the man's neck.

Smith falsely accused the motorcyclist of trying to flee and arrested him. Several critics, including a county sheriff, called for a criminal investigation of Smith.

The motorcyclist said he suffered neck injuries and has filed a lawsuit against the state and Smith. The lawsuit remains pending in federal court and is being defended by the attorney general's office.