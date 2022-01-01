Family, friends surprise La Porte City man with new truck after original one burned in fire

LA PORTE CITY – A devastating fire destroyed a young man’s dream truck at a local mechanic’s shop June 24.

The owner of Motorhead Mayhem, Corey Nuendorf, delivered the bad news to the family of Kenneth Slater, 25, who has autism.

Kenneth’s “pride and joy” — a vintage, blue Ford Ranger extended cab pickup — was ruined and wouldn’t be coming home that day. But Nuendorf made it his mission to make it up to Kenneth in a big way before Thanksgiving.

It would take a lot of help, but Nuendorf was determined to replace the truck. Kenneth needed it.

“When the fire happened, there was a picture of Kenneth that a lot of people saw. He was laying on the couch with a blanket over his head,” said Kirstien Slater, his sister. “He didn’t want to talk to anyone. He was really sad and honestly depressed. Every single day, he would wake up and talk about his Ford Ranger being burnt.”

He’d had the dream vehicle for four years. It resembled a monster truck. Kenneth believes Fords are the best and only model people should own.

La Porte residents were familiar with Kenneth and his love for that truck, having seen him around town in it.

“Kenneth can’t actually drive, but he’ll sit in the driver’s seat in the driveway, and jam out to music and act like he’s driving. He also goes for rides in it with his dad,” his sister said.

After the fire, Nuendorf reached out to the owners of the three vehicles that had been damaged.

“One was Kenneth’s pickup, and when I called them, his father, Doc, couldn’t even think straight. He was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. I don’t even know how to tell Kenneth. He is going to lose it.’ There was no saving it. It was gone.”

The feeling was “gut wrenching,” and Nuendorf was “sick to my stomach” when he found out how the accident would impact the young man.

Nuendorf knew the only proper way to fill the void was to go find another truck.

“We had to make the young man happy, and that’s when we went on a hunt,” he said. “I put my head together with one of my boys here at the shop, and we were like, ‘We’re finding this kid a truck.’ I didn’t care where we found it.”

Justin Sorrel works at the shop. His mother happened to spot what they were looking for — a 1992 Ford Ranger — in a driveway in Raymond.

She left a note in the door of the home, and the Motorhead Mayhem crew heard back from the truck’s owner, who told them “My truck’s not for sale.”

But Nuendorf and his team were undeterred, explaining to the would-be seller why they were interested in it.

“I said we realize that it is not for sale,” said Nuendorf. “But we’re on a mission here, we got to make a young man smile.”

The owner came to understand the significance behind their pitch, and sold it to them. The sale was finalized July 11.

After salvaging some of the parts from the burned truck, receiving generous help from a local body shop, and putting in countless hours with Doc, the shop had eliminated all the rust, and given it complete makeover with roll bars, a lift kit, and a new truck bed.

Some community members donated money toward the endeavor.

“It’s a really nice-looking machine. To be honest, it looked like a stomper; this thing is on monster wheels,” Nuendorf said. “It was so much nicer than the previous truck. Doc really wanted to put this truck over the top. Kenneth would have liked it just the way it is, but Doc said he wanted to make it much better than what he had.”

Work on the truck spanned a few months. The goal was to have it ready for Kenneth before Thanksgiving.

Nuendorf drove the truck past the Slater household on Nov. 20. Kenneth saw it go around the block and pull into his driveway.

“When we first pulled in, I jumped out, and he thought it was my truck,” Nuendorf said. ... “I had explain to him that this was his truck.”

Once Kenneth realized it was his new truck, “he was loving life,” Nuendorf said. “There were quite a few tears up there that day.”

Kenneth gave him a hug, and told him, “We can take my old truck to the scrap yard now,” his sister recounted.

“You experience a lot of things in small communities, and something like this just goes to show how close knit our community is,” said Kirstien Slater. “People found out, and came together. This was a local mechanic shop, and they wanted to make something special happen.”

