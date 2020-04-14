Ernst has $6.5 million on hand for Senate re-election campaign

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sen. Joni Ernst has raised more money and has more cash on hand at this point than any Senate campaign in recent Iowa history, according to her campaign’s first quarter report to the Federal Election Commission.

The first-term Republican raised nearly $2.75 million from January through March to bring her cash on hand to about $6.5 million, the Ernst campaign reported. She had $4,856,481 at the end of December.

That reflects Iowans’ belief Ernst is a “relentless fighter” for them, campaign manager Sam Pritchard said.

“Joni has strong support from folks across all 99 counties,” he said, noting that 96 percent of her contributions were $100 or less and came from all 99 counties of Iowa. “She will continue working tirelessly to ensure Iowans’ voices are always heard in Washington.”

First quarter FEC reports aren’t due until April 15, so not all campaigns have released fundraising numbers.

Five Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination to face Ernst. They will face off in the June 2 primary election. To win, a candidates must get 35 percent of the vote.

The candidates are Cal Woods of West Des Moines, Kimberly Graham of Indianola, Michael Franken of Sioux City, and Theresa Greenfield and Eddie Mauro, both of Des Moines.

