Energy grants available

The Iowa Energy Center Board and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Thursday the opening of the second round of the center’s grant program facilitate energy-related economic development in Iowa.

Grant awards will range from $10,000 to $1 million. However, most grants awarded will be in the $150,000 to $300,000 range.

The program will begin accepting preapplications Feb. 20, and submissions that support projects and initiatives aligning with the Iowa Energy Plan will be accepted through iowagrants.gov until March 19.

The grant program is funded by gas and electric utilities across Iowa and open to Iowa businesses, colleges, universities and private nonprofit agencies and foundations.

The program supports projects that provide a benefit to Iowa’s residential and commercial customers. Projects also must aid in the implementation of at least one focus area: technology-based research and development, workforce development, support for rural and underserved areas, biomass, natural-gas expansion in underserved areas, electric grid modernization and alternative fuel vehicles.

More information is available at the iowaeda.com/energy.

