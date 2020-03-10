Eight COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa

On Sunday, officials said Iowa has 500 COVID-19 testing kits at the State Hygienic Lab, Iowa’s public health laboratory based in Coralville.

Johnson County cases

State public health officials have not released any details on the new presumptive positive cases in Johnson County.

The three individuals, who were the first cases of COVID-19 announced in Iowa, had returned to the state on March 3, officials said in the Sunday news conference.

They are described as one adult between the ages of 41 and 60 years old and two older adults between 61 and 80 years. Officials said two had underlying health conditions and the other did not.

Sometime after their return, all three individuals sought medical care after feeling ill and were sent home with mild symptoms, state officials said. None required hospitalization.

But beyond that, no more details have emerged on these individuals or any potential interactions they may have had with others.

Sam Jarvis, Johnson County Public Health community health manager, said his agency is handling daily monitoring for these individuals.