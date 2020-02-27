Durham: Coronavirus could present economic opportunity for Iowa

Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, said Wednesday she has concerns about the worldwide coronavirus outbreak but also sees an opportunity as the state builds its technology capacities.

Durham said 2019 was a tough year for Iowa to attract business projects due to trade uncertainty. That work was just beginning to see growth when concerns over the coronavirus hit U.S. markets hard this week.

“All these projects are popping, and our pipeline for new projects is as robust as I’ve seen for a very long time — but then what happened Monday with the stock exchange,” she said. “So is this a black swan? I don’t know. I can’t predict that, but I can tell you this is concerning.”

Durham noted the state’s regent universities have requested $4 million for the development of four “bio-economy platforms” that include vaccines and immunotherapy.

She hopes concerns over the coronavirus will bring back the supply chain on drugs and nutraceuticals — now coming from China — to U.S. soil, which could present Iowa with an opportunity.