Durham: Coronavirus could present economic opportunity for Iowa

Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, said Wednesday she has concerns about the worldwide coronavirus outbreak but also sees an opportunity as the state builds its technology capacities.
Durham said 2019 was a tough year for Iowa to attract business projects due to trade uncertainty. That work was just beginning to see growth when concerns over the coronavirus hit U.S. markets hard this week.
“All these projects are popping, and our pipeline for new projects is as robust as I’ve seen for a very long time — but then what happened Monday with the stock exchange,” she said. “So is this a black swan? I don’t know. I can’t predict that, but I can tell you this is concerning.”
Durham noted the state’s regent universities have requested $4 million for the development of four “bio-economy platforms” that include vaccines and immunotherapy.
She hopes concerns over the coronavirus will bring back the supply chain on drugs and nutraceuticals — now coming from China — to U.S. soil, which could present Iowa with an opportunity.
“I’m supportive of research that has a line of sight to the marketplace, playing to our strength,” she said. “We should own it.”
Nutraceuticals are foods or food products that supplement a diet and can assist in treating or preventing disease. Examples are antioxidants, vitamins, herbals and fortified dairy products.
Durham told legislators she’s seeking a fiscal 2021 status quo budget except for a $500,000 increase for marketing to do more “buzz building” with advertising that touts Iowa as a place with skilled jobs and quality-of-life opportunities for people likely to move.
JUSTICES ON THE ROAD: Justices of the Iowa Supreme Court announced Wednesday they will hear oral arguments in the Des Moines Roosevelt High School auditorium on March 9.
The oral arguments are open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. at 4419 Center St. A public reception with the justices will follow in the school media center. Earlier in the day, the justices will meet with Roosevelt students to discuss the Iowa judicial system and the role of courts in Iowa.
In the evening session, the justices will hear attorneys argue the case of state of Iowa v. Charles Edward Ross from Cerro Gordo County.
Ross pleaded guilty to possession of a tool with intent to use it in the unlawful removal of a theft detection device. He is accused of using bolt cutters to cut a padlock from a steel cable securing a riding lawn mower on display.
On appeal, Ross contends his guilty plea to possessing the tool had no factual basis and should be rejected because the padlock and steel cable do not amount to a “theft detection device” within the meaning of state law.