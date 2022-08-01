Drought concerns grow in Iowa

DES MOINES -- Very little precipitation across the state resulted in 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Increasingly dry conditions are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and pesticide applications.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 17% very short, 32% short, 50% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 15% very short, 31% short, 53% adequate and 1% surplus.
“With a warm and dry July in the rearview mirror, Iowa is expected to experience some of the hottest days of summer this week,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “A lack of rainfall across much of the state has led to an expansion of drought conditions with short-term outlooks indicating continued warmth and isolated chances of thunderstorms.”
Corn silking or beyond was 87%, two days behind both last year and the five-year average. Thirty percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage or beyond, three days behind last year but even with the average. One percent of Iowa’s corn crop has reached the dent stage, six days behind last year and three days behind the average. Corn condition fell slightly to 76% good to excellent. Eighty-three percent of soybeans were blooming, one week behind last year and two days behind average. Fifty-two percent of the soybean crop was setting pods, six days behind last year and one day behind the five-year average. Iowa’s soybean condition declined slightly to 73% good to excellent. Ninety-one percent of oats were turning color or beyond, eight days behind last year. Oats harvested for grain reached 64%, one day behind last year and the average.
Eighty-nine percent of the state’s second cutting of alfalfa hay was complete, with the third cutting at 13%. All hay condition rated 61% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 47% good to excellent. Lack of rain stressed pastures and livestock last week.
The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s website at nass.usda.gov.
Photos: RAGBRAI rolls through Mason City on Wednesday