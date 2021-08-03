Drake professor: Iowa’s water quality approach is ‘magical thinking’

Even if the strategy’s goal is met and the state cuts its nitrogen and phosphorus runoff by 45%, that doesn’t mean water quality would be noticeably better, he added.

“It isn’t necessarily saying that the water flowing through the stream through your town or by your farm is going to somehow significantly change,” Hamilton said. “It’s hard to look at a stream and say whether or not nitrates have been reduced by 30% or 45%.”

Fertilizers feed algae blooms, which can cloud water, limit fish reproduction, and consume oxygen when they die. In recent years, Iowa has battled toxic algae blooms which also are associated with farm runoff in some studies.

The strategy was developed after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency called for action across the massive Mississippi River basin to ease pollution in the Gulf of Mexico, where farm fertilizers disrupt a lucrative shrimping industry in a summertime “dead zone.” Iowa and Illinois, the top corn-growing states, are two of the biggest sources of the contamination in the Gulf, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

Are Iowans serious about water quality?