Despite coronavirus slowdown, Iowa Lottery revenue exceeds projections

While the numbers may not look as impressive as those posted last year, Strawn said he was proud of the Lottery team’s accomplishments in a year that started with challenges to the national lotto draw games and is ending with a public health emergency.

Last fiscal year’s record sales of $390.9 million were fueled in part by major jackpots in both Powerball and Mega Millions.

The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $1.54 billion until a winning ticket was bought Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina.

Powerball saw a jackpot run up to $768.4 million, before it was claimed in Wisconsin on March 27, 2019.

Overall, the Iowa Lottery generated a record $92.8 million in proceeds for the state and $241.9 million in prizes. Sales commissions to Lottery retailers totaled $25.4 million, also a record.

Last year was an “extraordinary year,” Chairwoman Mary Junge of Cedar Rapids said. “But I think we really should be happy with the results.”