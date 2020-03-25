Democrats plan attack on Joni Ernst’s ‘Make ’Em Squeal’ campaign ad

According to Iowa Democrats, Ernst’s campaign is now relying on “dark money ads to whitewash her record” and an arrangement with a separate “Iowa Values” group to shield her from election-year fallout with voters.

“Sen. Ernst promised to be different — but once she landed in Washington, Ernst began working in lock-step with Mitch McConnell, special interests and power brokers who put personal profits over the well-being of Iowans,” Busch said.

“Sen. Ernst’s bait-and-switch worked once — but Iowans now see Ernst for who she truly is: just another Washington politician who will do and say anything to win re-election,” he added. “Come November, voters will elect a new senator who will fight for us and never put our communities on the line for their own career benefit.”

Ernst spokeswoman Melissa Deatsch countered that the Iowa Democratic Party along with dark-money groups are “playing petty political games at a time of a worldwide pandemic.”

“Joni Ernst is working tirelessly to provide the relief Iowa families and businesses need,” she added in a statement. “Joni is working nonstop to ensure families have paid sick leave, provide assistance to small businesses, like child care centers, and more.