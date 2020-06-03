Democrat Hart gets endorsed by Republicans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just one day after securing the Democratic nomination for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, Rita Hart has earned endorsements from several Republican officials.

The Rita Hart for Iowa campaign has announced "Republicans for Rita," a list of 20 Republicans who have thrown their support behind Hart instead of Republican nominee Mariannette Miller-Meeks leading into the Nov. 3 general election.

The list includes current and former Republican elected officials, community leaders, and citizens from the 2nd Congressional District.

Among them is former Davenport Alderman-At-Large Jason Gordon, former Clinton County supervisor Jill Davisson, former Clinton County Treasurer Rhonda McIntyre, and former presidents of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Julie Allesee and Dennis Lauver.

"I know Rita understands the importance of economic development for our region from her time as a state senator," Gordon said in a release. "I trust she will be a pragmatic voice in Washington to bring people together and create jobs."