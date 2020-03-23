Deere & Co. withdraws 2020 financial guidance, citing COVID-19 outbreak

There was cautious optimism in the manufacturing sector about a month ago when Deere & Company beat analyst predictions on its first-quarter financials.

Now, Deere has removed its 2020 financial guidance, or what it was forecasting for revenue and expenses this year, amid the growing COVID-19, or new coronavirus, outbreak.

Deere disclosed the move in a federal Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning.

“The ultimate magnitude of COVID-19, including the extent of its impact on Deere & Company’s financial and operational results, which could be material, will be determined by the length of time that the pandemic continues, its effect on the demand for the company’s products and services and the supply chain, as well as the effect of government regulations imposed in response to the pandemic,” Deere officials wrote in the filing.