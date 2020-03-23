Dean Borg, longtime host of ‘Iowa Press,’ dies

Borg appeared on the inaugural “Iowa Press” broadcast in 1971 and, until his retirement in January 2017, hosted the statewide program.

STORMS, BROKEN LEG

Borg was so committed to the show that he often battled snowstorms to make the trip from his Mount Vernon home to the Iowa PBS studio in Johnston to host the show. He once showed up still wearing a hospital wristband after being treated for a broken leg earlier in the day.

“I always admired Dean’s work ethic — arrived early, stayed late,” said David Yepsen, a former Des Moines Register political reporter and columnist who succeeded Borg as “Iowa Press” moderator. “He always remembered the viewer was king: If we got into too much jargon or insider stuff, he would ask the guest to explain things.”

And Radio Iowa news director O. Kay Henderson, a member of the “Iowa Press” panel of reporters, remembers Borg as in two parts — personal and professional.