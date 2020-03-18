Davenport priest investigated for sexual misconduct

Additional information

In November of 2006, the Davenport Diocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy because of lawsuits — more than 100 — alleging priest sexual abuse.

The bankruptcy closed in 2012 with $37 million paid in settlement to victim survivors.

Victims of sexual abuse by clergy and their families are encouraged to contact the diocese in which the abuse happened.

In Davenport, that is Alicia Owens, Victim Assistance Coordinator, 563-349-5002, vac@diodav.org or PO Box 232, Bettendorf, IA 52722-0004.

In Des Moines, that is Sam Porter, 515-286-2024 or Sam.Porter@polkcountyiowa.gov

Reports may also be made to the Iowa Attorney General Clergy Abuse hotline at 855-620-7000 or the Iowa Department of Human Services Child Abuse Hotline: 800-362-2178.