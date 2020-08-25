Woman living in Clarion sentenced for illegally obtained SNAP, SSI funds

A woman living in Clarion was sentenced on Monday, Aug. 24 for "illegally obtained SNAP and SSI funds."
According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Aracely Batres-Alonzo, 26, who is from Guatemala, received the prison term after pleading guilty in October of 2019 to two counts of theft of U.S. government funds.
In the plea agreement, Batres-Alonzo admitted to using $43,346 in Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP) and Family Investment Program (FIP) funds she was not eligible to receive between January 2016 and May 2019. On Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) applications and review/recertification eligibility documents (RREDs), according to the press release, she falsely reported that she and her spouse were unemployed.
An investigation found "her spouse had been working under an assumed name." It additionally found that Batres-Alonzo had been employed with several companies since April 2015. Neither her or her spouse's incomes were reported to DHS, making the household ineligible for benefits, the press release stated.
As the representative payee for her and her spouse's minor child's Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefit, Batres-Alonzo did not report her full household income to the Social Security Administration (SSA), which resulted in her child's benefits being overpaid by $1,829.29 between April 2018 and March 2019.
Batres-Alonzo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Leonard T. Strand in Sioux City to two days' time served. She has been ordered to make $43346 in resitution to DHS and $1,829.29 in restitution to the SSA.
