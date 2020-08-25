Woman living in Clarion sentenced for illegally obtained SNAP, SSI funds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman living in Clarion was sentenced on Monday, Aug. 24 for "illegally obtained SNAP and SSI funds."

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Aracely Batres-Alonzo, 26, who is from Guatemala, received the prison term after pleading guilty in October of 2019 to two counts of theft of U.S. government funds.

In the plea agreement, Batres-Alonzo admitted to using $43,346 in Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP) and Family Investment Program (FIP) funds she was not eligible to receive between January 2016 and May 2019. On Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) applications and review/recertification eligibility documents (RREDs), according to the press release, she falsely reported that she and her spouse were unemployed.

An investigation found "her spouse had been working under an assumed name." It additionally found that Batres-Alonzo had been employed with several companies since April 2015. Neither her or her spouse's incomes were reported to DHS, making the household ineligible for benefits, the press release stated.