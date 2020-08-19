Second person dies in LeClaire boat crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LECLAIRE, Iowa — A second person has died from injuries sustained in a boat crash on the Mississippi River on Sunday.

Dr. Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline, died at the scene, and Wednesday, Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics as a result of the boat crash.

Both Verbeke and Pinc were onboard a 19-foot Bayliner. The two were engaged to be married in July of 2021.

Pinc was a member of The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C. and Revive at The Group Medical Spa in Davenport.

The crash between a 1993 19-foot Bayliner and a 2007 35-foot Triton happened on Pool 14 of the Mississippi River near LeClaire around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Brooke Jewell, 36, of Bettendorf, was onboard the Triton boat and suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. According to police, others were onboard this boat as well.