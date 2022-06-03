Officials: Man fatally shot 2 women, self in Iowa church lot

People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, in Ames. Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, authorities said.
AMES (AP) — Authorities planned to release more details Friday about a shooting outside an Iowa church in which a man fatally shot two women before apparently killing himself.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames. Sheriff's Capt. Nicholas Lennie declined early Friday to give the ages and names of those killed, but confirmed that they were adults.
The shooter appeared to have shot himself after shooting the women, but details would not be released until a planned news conference outside the church, Lennie said. The church is located near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.
Cornerstone Church released a statement confirming that the women killed were "young members of our community," but did not give other details about the victims or shooter, citing the ongoing police investigation.
"Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims," the church said in the statement. The church also planned to hold a prayer service for the victims Friday.
The shooting follows mass shootings across the nation in recent weeks that have roiled the country. Those include last week's shooting by an 18-year-old gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and an attack Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office. On May 14 in Buffalo, New York, a white man carried out what officials say was a racially-motivated attack on a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people.
Sen. Grassley holds roundtable on challenges with local law enforcement leaders
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, center, talks with local law enforcement leaders during a roundtable to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks during a roundtable to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks speaks during a roundtable hosted by Sen. Chuck Grassley to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, talks with members of the media after hosting a roundtable discussing challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, center, talks with local law enforcement leaders during a roundtable to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, talks with local law enforcement leaders during a roundtable to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Iowa State Patrol Lt. Brian Votroubek, left, and Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner participate in a roundtable hosted by Sen. Chuck Grassley to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, center, poses for a photo with, from left, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, Grassley, Iowa State Patrol Lt. Brian Votroubek and Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner after a roundtable discussing challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Iowa State Patrol Lt. Brian Votroubek during a roundtable hosted by Sen. Chuck Grassley to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, center, talks with local law enforcement leaders during a roundtable to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, talks with local law enforcement leaders during a roundtable to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, talks with Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane after hosting a roundtable discussing challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, talks with local law enforcement leaders during a roundtable to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, right, speaks during a roundtable hosted by Sen. Chuck Grassley to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks with local law enforcement leaders during a roundtable to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski talks with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, during a roundtable to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane speaks during a roundtable hosted by Sen. Chuck Grassley to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski speaks during a roundtable hosted by Sen. Chuck Grassley to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski poses for a photo with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, right, talks with local law enforcement leaders during a roundtable to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, center, talks with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, right, during a roundtable to discuss challenges with local law enforcement leaders, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Davenport.
