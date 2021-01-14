Limited death penalty bill advances in Iowa Senate

Conversely, Samuel Jones quoted biblical scripture in favor of reinstating a death penalty last applied in Iowa in 1965, saying government has a role to bear the sword righteously.

“This bill is the least we could do to let us have real justice and not placing our perceived justice above actual objective justice that has been historically accurate and true of Western civilization,” Jones told the subcommittee members. “I speak in support of this bill. In fact, I would encourage you to take it a step further and to fully institute the death penalty for any first-degree murder in the state of Iowa.”

‘Racist’

Jaylen Cavil, a Des Moines man involved with the Black Liberation Movement, called it “abhorrent and completely unjustifiable” for legislators to be considering the bill “today in these times specifically.”

“The state has no power and no authority to kill its own citizens, no matter what the crime is,” he said. “I don’t care about the scope of this bill and how many crimes it covers. Just the fact that this is being debated. and. if it were to be passed, it would open up a whole can of worms in this state that we would not get back from.