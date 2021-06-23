Judge strikes down Iowa's 24-hour abortion waiting period

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and ACLU lawyers also argued requiring an additional appointment created an excess hardship for women, particularly low-income Iowans who face barriers in taking time off work or finding child care.

In 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court struck down a 72-hour waiting period for an abortion. In that decision, the justices ruled the Iowa Constitution upholds the highest level of constitutional protection to the right of abortion — even greater than protections granted under federal law.

However, four of the seven Supreme Court members who were in the majority of the 2018 decision have been replaced in the years since. All four justices have been appointed by Reynolds.

However, abortion rights advocates said Tuesday they believe the court will reach the same decision, should this week’s decision be appealed.

“The way that legal precedent works is that it is not supposed to change based on the decision-makers,” Bettis Austen said.