Iowa Supreme Court upholds law barring Planned Parenthood from sex education grants

These grants are administered by the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The legislation was signed into law by Reynolds in May 2019.

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Iowa challenged the 2019 law in Polk County District Court, where Fifth Judicial District Judge Paul Scott ruled the law violated Planned Parenthood’s right to equal protection “and is therefore unconstitutional.” The state had appealed that decision.

The Iowa Supreme Court disagreed with the District Court, stating the law does not violate equal protection rights because the right to obtain an abortion is not affected by this law.

Justice Appel disagreed in his dissent, stating, “the Legislature through unconstitutional conditions in these statutes is trying to accomplish indirectly what it cannot do directly: namely, attack abortion rights. This cannot be permitted.”

The state Supreme Court ruling comes amid a series of legal cases between Planned Parenthood and Reynolds and other abortion opponents in state government.