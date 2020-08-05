Iowa DNR seeks public's help in boating hit and run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The DNR Law Enforcement Bureau is asking for the public's help in finding a boat involved in a hit and run Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the DNR, the incident occurred Tuesday, Aug. 4, at approximately 10:35 p.m. near Manhattan Point on West Lake Okoboji.

The boat was traveling northbound when it hit another boat from behind, injuring Vaughn Wickman, 52, of Spirit Lake, who was operating the boat that was hit, according to the DNR.

The boat causing the crash fled the scene.

An ambulance transported Wickman to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Local law enforcement and DNR conservation officers tried to locate the boat that fled, also utilizing Dickinson County's thermal imaging drone, but were unable to find it.

Conservation officers continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the hit and run, including witnesses or anyone who sees a boat with new front end damage or scrape marks is asked to contact DNR Conservation Officer Steve Reighard immediately at (712)-260-1018 or Steve.Reighard@dnr.iowa.gov.