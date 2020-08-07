Iowa DNR makes arrest in boating hit and run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST LAKE OKOBOJI – An arrest has been made in a recent boating hit and run that occurred on West Lake Okoboji on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the DNR, the incident occurred Tuesday, Aug. 4, at approximately 10:35 p.m. near Manhattan Point on West Lake Okoboji.

The boat was traveling northbound when it hit another boat from behind, injuring Vaughn Wickman, 52, of Spirit Lake, who was operating the boat that was hit, according to the DNR.

On Thursday, Aug. 6, DNR conservation officers found a boat with damage consistent with that of the hit and run.

The boat was discovered in a hoist located at a private residence on West Lake Okoboji's north end.

After obtaining a search warrant, DNR conservation officers seized a 2010 28-foot Boston Whaler. A short time later, Zachery Kruse, 20, of Spirit Lake, turned himself in to conservation officers, admitting that he had been the one operating the boat involved in the hit and run.

Kruse was booked into the Dickinson County Jail and charged with an "aggravated misdemeanor for failing to give aid in a vessel resulting in a serious injury," a press release said.