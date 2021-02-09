Iowa court system seeks $9 million to address delays

DES MOINES — The Iowa court system is asking the Legislature for $9 million investment in human capital largely to address delays in the judicial process that continue to exceed national standards.

The Judicial Branch is seeking the increase to add staffing in clerk of court offices and increase the number of judges as well as make their pay more competitive with others in the legal field.

State Court Administrator Todd Nuccio told the House Justice Systems Appropriations subcommittee on Tuesday that although the number of court filings has fallen from nearly 725,000 in 2016 to 594,000 in 2020, the number of pending cases exceeds national standards. For example, 23 percent of felony cases remain pending after 12 months.

That had been trending downward, and Nuccio allowed that the increase from 19 percent the previous year may have been, in part, due to delays related to COVID-19. The national standard is no more than 2 percent should be pending after a year.