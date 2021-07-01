Hampton woman charged with fraudulently claiming over $35K in unemployment, CARES Act benefits

A Franklin County woman was arrested Wednesday in Hampton by an FBI agent on felony charges of fraudulently claiming unemployment benefits.

An arrest warrant for Stephanie A. Mendenhall, of Hampton, was issued June 23, and she was arrested June 30. She was indicted on two counts of theft of government funds, according to court records from the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Iowa.

In the first, Mendenhall is charged with fraudulently claiming $23,421 in unemployment benefits in others' names. Benefits received were paid through the states of Maine, Michigan and Washington between, on or about April through June 5, 2020.

In the second, Mendenhall is charged with fraudulently claiming $12,564 in unemployment benefits in others' names paid through the state of Illinois between, on or about July 9-17, 2020.

That brings the total benefits in question received under both counts to $35,985. Both counts included receipt of additional $600 weekly benefits from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Mendenhall has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

