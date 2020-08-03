Funeral home shooter assigned a public defender

Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster has a public defender and two new court dates.
Police claim Laster admitted shooting Jeramie Shorter, 26, outside a Davenport funeral home while Shorter was attending the funeral of his 8-year-old son.
Laster, 24, is represented by attorney Derek G. Jones. He made his first appearance for Laster Sunday and filed a motion for bond review Monday. The bond review will take place at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Laster is slated for an arraignment hearing Aug. 27.
Laster is being held in Scott County Jail on a $300,000 bond after admitting to shooting Shorter about 11:30 a.m. Saturday outside Weerts Funeral Home.
Shorter was the father of Jermier Leon Shorter, 8, of St. Paul, Minn., who died from cancer. Jermier was born in Davenport.
Visitation was set for 9 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Services were scheduled at the Pentecostal Church of God, Davenport, with a live stream on the Weerts Facebook page.
Kylea Crawford and Jeramie Shorter were Jermier’s parents, according to his obituary.
Court documents say Davenport police responded to the shooting at the funeral home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, where Laster “willfully, deliberately and with premeditation” shot Shorter in a parking lot/garage area.
Laster fled in a 2004 Infiniti G35 without plates.
A Davenport police officer tried to stop his car near Jersey Ridge Road and Kirkwood Boulevard, but Laster sped away.
Police found him again in the 800 block of West 15th Street. Laster ran through several yards before being taken into custody in the 800 block of West 16th Street.
He threw a bag with a gun over a fence during the foot chase, police said.
Laster is prohibited from having a gun because of felony convictions from 2018.
First-degree murder, a Class A felony in Iowa, punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Catch up on the stories from this weekend you might have missed:
A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, July 31, 2020:
A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Friday:
Jayne Stowe and Ann Troge, both Charles City natives, have started their own YouTube Channel cooking show for kids of all ages entitled, “Now …
Mason City firefighters are on the scene of a fully engulfed garage fire on the 600 block of Southeast Maryland Avenue Friday evening. The MCF…
The ill-tempered first half of 2020 is a first-calf heifer on the dairy farm of my youth that my father would have ticketed for the freezer.
At a time when Iowans need accurate and complete information, some state agencies, including the Governor’s Office, are ignoring questions from reporters, refusing interviews and stalling on public records requests — sometimes for months.
"I just don’t know. Everything is so up in the air. It’s hard to know what the right thing to do is."
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — One influential pork company has received most of the money from an Iowa program designed to support farmers who euthan…
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ public approval rating for how she has handled the new coronavirus pandemic is the lowest of any U.S. governor, according to a new survey.
The Mitchell County Mountain Goats had selfish reasons for wanting to complete two new single track off-road bike trails in the county.
For the first time since 2016, the state title trophy will not be coming home with the Newman Catholic baseball team.
Visit globegazette.com/extras/celebrations for online forms to submit your Celebration items. Deadline for Sunday publication is 5 p.m. Monday.
"It’s very much up in the air. It’s stressful. It’s very stressful."
The fire started without warning, roaring like a ravenous lion through tinderbox brush in the canyon below our house.
“An executive order would be for now, but there’s been a push for something more permanent in regards to adding the language to our constitution,” added Senate Judiciary Chairman Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale.
I decided to declare a personal holiday that is 100% all about me.
"We’ve had pandemics before but nothing like this."
If you didn’t know Bob Amosson, or even if you had never heard of him, Bob would have laughed and said that was all right.
After a gradual but steady decline in the use of food stamp benefits in Iowa over the past two years, enrollment in the federal assistance pro…
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, administrative decisions and public feedback, teachers have spent their summer pushing on through it all in an effort to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Have you heard of the Wadena Rock Festival?
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.