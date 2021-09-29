Former cop charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl while on duty

A former Eldridge police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while on-duty.

Andrew Patrick Denoyer, 24, who resigned Monday, was taken into custody Tuesday night by agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Denoyer was booked into the Scott County Jail at 8:01 p.m. with a $10,000, cash-only bond.

The assault happened on May 1, while Denoyer was employed and on-duty as an Eldridge Police Officer, according to an arrest affidavit.

He's charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Eldridge Police Chief Joseph Sisler said Tuesday night that he was called to Denoyer’s residence in Davenport Monday night. Denoyer gave Sisler a verbal resignation. Denoyer then signed a letter of resignation Tuesday morning at the Eldridge Police Department.

Denoyer was with the Davenport Police Department beginning in January 2019 before moving over to Eldridge about a year ago.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is in charge of the investigation.

