Clarion farmers sentenced to one month in federal prison on tax evasion charges

On Thursday, the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa announced that a pair of brothers who ran a farm in Clarion, Iowa were sentenced to one month in federal prison on tax evasion charges.

The brothers, Scott Stecher, 61, and Doug Stecher, 58, ran a farm in Clarion where from 2011-2013, the brothers knowingly hid income from their accountant to avoid paying the full amount of income tax they owed on their tax returns, a release from the attorney's office stated.

During this three-year span, Scott withheld $718,995 of income and paid $240,053 less in income tax than required of him. Doug withheld $448,059 of his income and paid $183,785 less in income tax than required.

Both brothers pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges on Dec. 9, 2020. They will each spend one month in federal prison and be fined $30,000. After being released, they will both serve two years under supervised release.

Scott and Doug were both released on bond prior to their sentencing; the dates they begin their prison sentences has yet to be determined.

