Breasia Terrell’s mother waits after human remains found near DeWitt

Rahn said it could take "a week or two weeks" to identify the body.

"First and foremost, we are following the best protocols in order to achieve resolution regarding the identification of the remains," Rahn said.

Sikorski credited the fishermen who called the Clinton County Sheriff's Department and said he hoped the community would continue to keep the families of the person found in its thoughts.

Rahn said no charges can be filed until after the body is examined and the scene is thoroughly investigated.

"We simply don't have much information right now," Rahn said. "We don't know if those are the remains of a man or woman or how old that person might be."

No one has been charged in Breasia's disappearance.

In late December 2020, the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding Breasia or the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance. Additional rewards are being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities.

Despite the tips and rewards, only one man was named a "person of interest" in the case. Henry Earl Dinkins was arrested July 10 and later charged with three unrelated counts of violating the sex-offender registry.