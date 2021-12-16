Be on the lookout for scams involving welfare visits from police

The Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is warning of a new ploy that schemers are using to threaten potential victims by claiming they owe a debt or fine. If the victim doesn’t pay immediately, the scammers say, they could face arrest.

While these threats are untrue, the latest twist involves calling law enforcement and requesting a welfare check at the address of the victim. The appearance of an officer then gives the victim the impression the threats of arrest are legitimate, and they should pay the debt or fine to avoid such a fate.

The Attorney General’s Office urges consumers to be vigilant about potential scams and warn their loved ones of these frauds.

If you have been the victim of a scam, file a complaint at consumer@ag.iowa.gov or with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint or call 888-777-4590.

