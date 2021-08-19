Audit: Some inmates out too soon, others too late, from Buchanan County Jail

“For instance, he reported the inmate who needed the dental work ‘had been here for a long time and he was going to cut him loose.’ In another instance, an inmate helped settle a ‘problem inmate’ so Mr. West rewarded the inmate by letting him out early. He told DCI he did not think he was releasing ‘terrible people.’”

The audit report said the review found no indication that West or Steenbock personally benefited by releasing inmates early.

Copies of the audit report were filed with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the state DCI, the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the jail can hold up to 46 inmates at a time.

Sand said in an interview that it’s up to Buchanan County to ensure procedures at the sheriff’s office are improved. The report made several recommendations.

“Our job is to make the public aware of issues like this, and then it's up to the county — whether it's the sheriff's office or the supervisors — to try to make sure that things are getting done correctly from here on out,” he told The Gazette on Wednesday.