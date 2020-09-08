COVID-19 pandemic hits 6-month mark in Iowa

“These positive signs give me confidence that we’re on the right path and we’re ready to take additional steps forward,” Reynolds says. “We can and must reopen our economy. We can restart in a stable, safe and responsible way. And we can slow the spread, protect the health of Iowans and their livelihood, and protect the health care system in the long run.”

May 20: Reopening complete

Reynolds announces the last major wave of reopening the state’s economy: Movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and museums are cleared to reopen. She also announces bars can reopen in roughly another week, on May 28.

“We have to move forward,” Reynolds says. “We have to recognize that the virus is in our communities and we have to learn to navigate that until or if a vaccine is discovered.”

Less than a week later, on May 26, Reynolds adds casinos and race tracks, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues to the list of businesses that are allowed to reopen.

At this point, the only businesses that remain closed are performance theaters, adult daycare facilities, and indoor playgrounds.