Coronavirus peak expected in Iowa in 2-3 weeks, public health officials say

The novel coronavirus is on a trajectory to peak in Iowa during the next two to three weeks, according to a state public health official.
Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the state public health department, also cautioned that peak projection could change in the coming days and weeks.
“We’re thinking that we might see a first peak (of the virus) in the next two to three weeks,” Reisetter said during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Sunday briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus.
“That’s the best information that we have right now,” Reisetter added. “I would reiterate that things are changing on a daily basis, and we continue to look at numbers, both here in Iowa and what’s happening in other states. So that certainly could change. But that would be our best estimate right now.”
Eighty-eight new cases of the novel coronavirus -- seven in Cerro Gordo County -- were confirmed on Monday, bringing Iowa’s total to 424 cases since the virus first appeared here earlier this month, according to state public health data.
Five Iowans have died since the outbreak, state officials said.
Reisetter's projection is mirrored by a first of its kind analysis conducted by The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.
The IHME study used data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths by day from the World Health Organzation and local and national governments; and data on hospital capacity and utilization for US states to develop a statistical model forecasting deaths and hospital utilization against capacity by state for the US over the next four months.
Iowa will reach its peak for hospital resource use on April 15, according to the analysis. On that day, 434 beds statewide are projected to be dedicated to COVID-19 patients, plus 65 ICU beds and 52 ventilators.
The number of deaths per day attributable to COVID-19 will peak at 5 on April 14 and will drop to 0 by May 18, the analysis also projects. The total number of people who may die from COVID-19 in Iowa is 138 by Aug. 4, according to the study.
The projections assume the continuation of Iowa's current social distancing policies and orders.
Those 138 deaths will be part of 82,141 nationwide who may succumb to COVID-19 by Aug. 4, according to the analysis. The IHME projections for the country are far more dire than Iowa's with a possible shortage of more than 60,000 hospital beds and 15,000 ICU beds by April 15.
Despite their projection of a potential peak in a few weeks, state officials continued to urge Iowans to be cautious in helping to limit the virus’ spread. Reynolds continued to urge Iowans to stay home as much as possible, limit public trips for essential purposes, and contact a physician when they experience symptoms of the virus, including a fever and difficulty breathing.
“It should be everyone’s assumption that the virus is currently circulating in their community,” Reisetter said. “Those mitigation strategies are so very important, regardless of where you live.”
