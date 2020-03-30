Coronavirus peak expected in Iowa in 2-3 weeks, public health officials say

The IHME study used data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths by day from the World Health Organzation and local and national governments; and data on hospital capacity and utilization for US states to develop a statistical model forecasting deaths and hospital utilization against capacity by state for the US over the next four months.

Iowa will reach its peak for hospital resource use on April 15, according to the analysis. On that day, 434 beds statewide are projected to be dedicated to COVID-19 patients, plus 65 ICU beds and 52 ventilators.

The number of deaths per day attributable to COVID-19 will peak at 5 on April 14 and will drop to 0 by May 18, the analysis also projects. The total number of people who may die from COVID-19 in Iowa is 138 by Aug. 4, according to the study.

The projections assume the continuation of Iowa's current social distancing policies and orders.

Those 138 deaths will be part of 82,141 nationwide who may succumb to COVID-19 by Aug. 4, according to the analysis. The IHME projections for the country are far more dire than Iowa's with a possible shortage of more than 60,000 hospital beds and 15,000 ICU beds by April 15.