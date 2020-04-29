Coronavirus may derail Reynolds’ tax-swap plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JOHNSTON — Another possible casualty of the coronavirus emerged Tuesday — Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposed Invest in Iowa Act.

During Tuesday’s briefing with reporters, Reynolds said she and her budget team will revise the fiscal 2021 budget this week to present to state legislators when they return to work in May.

She noted the proposal likely won’t include her centerpiece tax-swap plan to fund water quality, mental health, income tax relief and other initiatives that she envisioned in January.

“I’m seeing some sad faces from my team that have worked so hard on Invest in Iowa,” the GOP governor said during the briefing at the state’s emergency operations center.

“In light of everything that we’re facing right now, it’s really too early to see the impact of COVID-19, so we’re monitoring that very closely,” she said.

“Iowa is very fortunate that our cash reserves are strong, that we have strong fiscal health going into COVID-19, but it’s going to require all of us to revisit our budget,” she said. “... That probably means that Invest in Iowa is going to have to be put on hold.”