Coronavirus confirmed in three Iowans; all are recovering

Testing at Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory has indicated three presumptive positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa residents, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

The individuals are from Johnson County: one middle-age (41-60 years) adult and two older adults (61-80). Two of the individuals had underlying health conditions. One did not. None required hospitalization and all are recovering.

“All three individuals were part of a cruise in Egypt,” said IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati. “IDPH is working with local public health to assess potential exposures to others. These cases are an important reminder that all Iowans need to help prevent the spread of illness by washing hands frequently, staying home when ill, and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue.”

