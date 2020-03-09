Coronavirus confirmed in three Iowans; all are recovering

Testing at Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory has indicated three presumptive positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa residents, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
The individuals are from Johnson County: one middle-age (41-60 years) adult and two older adults (61-80). Two of the individuals had underlying health conditions. One did not. None required hospitalization and all are recovering.
“All three individuals were part of a cruise in Egypt,” said IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati. “IDPH is working with local public health to assess potential exposures to others. These cases are an important reminder that all Iowans need to help prevent the spread of illness by washing hands frequently, staying home when ill, and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue.”
“Iowa has been proactively preparing for the likelihood of a positive test in Iowa with strategic planning and safety measures. While these are the first cases, it may not be the last, and it’s why Iowans must continue to practice safe habits like hand washing and staying home from work when sick,” said Gov. Reynolds. “My team is engaged through the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, as well as the nation’s governors to work collaboratively to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
COVID-19 was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China. Since then, cases have been identified in several other countries, including the U.S. These three cases are the first identified in Iowa; confirmatory testing is pending at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
No additional precautions are recommended for Iowans by the IDPH — just continue to practice daily preventative measures for the flu: wash your hands thoroughly and often, cover your coughs and sneezes and stay home when you're ill.
As this is also flu and respiratory disease season, IDPH also recommends getting the flu vaccine if you haven't yet; influenza activity in Iowa is currently widespread. As long as flu viruses circulate, it's not too late for a vaccination, says the IPDH.
For more information about novel coronavirus, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus. A public hotline has also been established for Iowans with COVID-19 questions — the line is open 24/7 by dialing 211.