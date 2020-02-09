Close races may be too much for caucuses to handle

There appeared to be minimal problems with the caucuses themselves. Democrats from across the state have reported that, for the most part, their precincts were run well and efficiently. Unlike four years ago, there were no complaints of long lines, inadequate facilities, or poorly-run caucuses. By and large, Democrats reported pleasing caucus experiences.

It’s when it came time to report the results that the ground disappeared from under Democrats’ feet.

When the app failed, Democrats were unable to produce timely results. Backup systems took longer than expected, too, state party leaders said, leaving the world without official results for three days.

But perhaps it was unfair to expect rapid results in the first place. On the Democratic side, the complex caucus system and even more complex caucus math that is used to measure the campaigns’ performances, it may be unrealistic to expect a clear result the night of the caucuses.

It’s fair to wonder, especially given the events of these past few cycles, whether the system can handle that expectation.

The question then becomes whether the expectation is fair.