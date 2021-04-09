CG Public Health: Fight against COVID-19 requires cooperation

COVID-19 cases are on a disturbing upward trend in Cerro Gordo County. Despite vaccination efforts maintaining a steady rate, positive cases are on the rise and testing is steadily declining. As a community, we cannot allow the vaccine rollout to create a false sense of security. The virus remains indiscriminate, infecting populations old and young.

“There are two current trends that concern me the most,” states Jeni Stiles, assistant manager of disease prevention at CG Public Health, “the increasing infection rate among children and young adults, and the decline in testing.”

COVID-19 symptoms may appear mild as cold-like symptoms among children and young adults. However, children and young adults infected with even a mild case of COVID-19 are still capable of infecting others. Therefore, it is of the utmost importance that symptomatic individuals, young or old, get tested even if symptoms appear mild.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}