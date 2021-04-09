CG Public Health: Fight against COVID-19 requires cooperation

COVID-19 cases are on a disturbing upward trend in Cerro Gordo County. Despite vaccination efforts maintaining a steady rate, positive cases are on the rise and testing is steadily declining. As a community, we cannot allow the vaccine rollout to create a false sense of security. The virus remains indiscriminate, infecting populations old and young.
“There are two current trends that concern me the most,” states Jeni Stiles, assistant manager of disease prevention at CG Public Health, “the increasing infection rate among children and young adults, and the decline in testing.”
COVID-19 symptoms may appear mild as cold-like symptoms among children and young adults. However, children and young adults infected with even a mild case of COVID-19 are still capable of infecting others. Therefore, it is of the utmost importance that symptomatic individuals, young or old, get tested even if symptoms appear mild.
“We are urging businesses and employers to allow their employees time off to get tested, to stay home if they are ill, and allow them time off if they need to stay home with children in quarantine,” states Stiles. “We are encouraging parents and young adults to test their children and themselves even if symptoms appear mild, like a common cold. The only way to control this virus is through tracing, quarantine, and isolation. We can’t do that without testing.”
CG Public Health is urging every individual in our community to remain alert in our fight against the spread of COVID-19. Testing is paramount to controlling this disease and we simply cannot put our hospitals, businesses, and communities through another surge.
Please, get tested if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, wear a mask whenever you are in public (even if you are fully vaccinated), practice good hygiene, physically distance yourself between those that do not live in your household, do not gather in large groups, and when you are presented with the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19, take it, regardless of brand.
It was through cooperation that the light at the end of this tunnel grew brighter. Please help us to keep that light from growing dim.