Cedar Falls astronaut Raja Chari finally blasts off into space

CEDAR FALLS — After his flight was delayed for more than a week, NASA astronaut Raja Chari, a Cedar Falls native, blasted off Wednesday evening from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida headed to the International Space Station.

“It was a great ride, better than we imagined,” said Chari, the mission commander, shortly after the spacecraft reached orbit.

He and his three NASA crewmates pulled up Thursday night at the space station, their new home until spring.

About a dozen fans from his hometown gathered at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building to watch on television as the SpaceX Crew-3 launched into space. Other residents virtually came together to view it over Zoom.

About a dozen fans cheered when the spacecraft lifted off.

Mayor Rob Green, a self-proclaimed “space nerd,” organized the watch party for community members wanting to witness the momentous occasion involving Cedar Falls’ first astronaut. The 1995 Waterloo Columbus High School graduate served as the the mission commander on the spacecraft that took off at 8:03 p.m.

“I loved it, and was glad to see it was a successful launch. It’s amazing to see how much can happen in 15 minutes,” Green said. “And it’s always great to have the community come together, or else it’d just be us in our own homes.”

It was quiet at points during the launch as viewers listened to the experts on television, but upon reaching milestones — like when the spacecraft lifted off or entered orbit — there were cheers from those in attendance.

Others occasionally pointed out things they observed, like the sea turtle used as a zero-gravity indicator or how calm the astronauts seemed to be. “Just like driving through Nebraska,” one viewer quipped.

“I’m here to watch because I just wanted to say I was here. I didn’t know Raja, but his younger brother knew my daughter who was the same age,” said Sandy Formanek.

David Swindlehurst, who graduated the same year from Columbus High School as Chari, noted how “he’s amazing, and he’s beyond capable of doing this. I trust that he’s got everything locked down.”

He touted Chari’s natural talents and abilities and drive to be successful from their time in kindergarten through senior year, whether it be in cross country running, band, theater or academics.

“I had seen a launch on TV years and years ago, but it’s great to see it this time with a local astronaut, and it’s always great to get out and see other Cedar Falls folks,” said Mary Lyman.

The launch was originally scheduled for Oct. 31.

One of the astronauts — NASA isn’t saying which one — was sidelined last week by an undisclosed medical issue. The crew member is fully recovered, according to NASA. Officials won’t say whether it was an illness or injury, but noted it wasn’t COVID-19.

Bad weather also contributed to their flight delays.

“Sometimes when you try to fly on Halloween, you get a trick instead of a treat,” Chari told mission control in the final minutes before launch.

All but one of the crew members are space rookies.

Chari, 44, is an Air Force colonel and the first space rookie in decades to lead a mission to orbit for NASA. A test pilot from Cedar Falls, Chari accumulated more than 2,500 hours in fighter jets, including combat missions in Iraq. He has also been selected for future lunar missions as part of NASA’s Artemis program returning humans to the moon.

Andy Milone is a reporter with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

