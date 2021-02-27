Cat rescued from tree after days stuck in Waterloo sub-zero temps, snowstorm

"We checked where our service men were and we had one pretty close by," Youngblut said.

Youngblut said lineman Eric Weber happened to be between jobs at the time, and drove over, putting on gloves to avoid getting scratched or bitten.

"Before I knew it, (the cat) was down," Youngblut said, noting the whole process took about 10 minutes once the bucket truck went up.

Youngblut said Weber was a "pretty quiet guy" and didn't want attention from the cat rescue, and MidAmerican themselves didn't think the story would pick up much traction -- certainly not 80 shares and counting on a Facebook post.

"It's the first time it's ever happened that I can recall," Youngblut said. "I guess, if we can help, we will."

McAtee said Meowzer, who he assumes has been a feral cat, is staying indoors with them until the weather warms up. Then, he'll be introduced to the McAtees' rural property, where he'll join 10 to 15 other cats the couple takes care of in their barn.

McAtee said he also didn't expect the story to resonate so widely with people.